Did you know that Lindhurst High School has Yuba County’s first Mock Trial team?
Mock Trial is an academic competition where students participate in simulated criminal trials that feature students in the roles of attorneys, witnesses, court clerks, and bailiffs. The purpose of a Mock Trial competition is to help students learn legal procedures by which facts are determined and the rules of law are applied to a criminal case. Students interact with attorneys, local judges, and students from other schools while working in a team to develop and present their arguments. The program is active at a state and national level, impacting 36 California counties and thousands of students each year.
LHS English Teacher Morgan DeVico made this program happen with her talent and passion for Mock Trial. When she joined the Marysville Joint Unified School District in the fall, she started a Mock Trial team in her very first year and fourteen students joined the team. Three of these students have already won awards for their performance in the Sacramento County Mock Trial Competition. Melanie Xiong and Tyson Williams won top Witness Awards, which puts them in approximately the top 10% of students competing in their role; and Zaira Miranda was voted MVP for Lindhurst by the judges and scorers as well!
This year's LHS Mock Trial team had students in grades 9-11 but membership is open to students in all grade levels. What's amazing about this year's team is that most of its members are in English assistance or English language support classes. Devico said she thinks the experiences students have gotten through participating in the program are giving them a lot of confidence.
The Yuba Sutter Bar Association has expressed an interest in supporting this program with attorney coaches who will guide the program’s growth. The Bar Association will be hosting an exhibition on Tuesday, February 28, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the Sutter County Superior Court. All are invited to attend, learn more about the program, and watch local high school students present their legal arguments before Judge David Ashby.
I will have the honor of watching our students on this day and cheering them on as they start their journey preparing for a career in legal practice. What an honor for LHS and MJUSD. Go Blazers!!!
Congratulations to the entire 2022-23 Mock Trial Team: Abdiel Sanchez-Gonzalez; Aria Thao; Ariana Her; Benedict Smith; Rihanna Patterson; Devon Thomas; Melanie Xiong; Melonny Vang; Norleya Insixiengmay; Pearl Thao; Romax Vang; Tyson Williams; Yusef Shariff: Zaira Miranda.