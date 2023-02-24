Did you know that Lindhurst High School has Yuba County’s first Mock Trial team? 

Mock Trial is an academic competition where students participate in simulated criminal trials that feature students in the roles of attorneys, witnesses, court clerks, and bailiffs. The purpose of a Mock Trial competition is to help students learn legal procedures by which facts are determined and the rules of law are applied to a criminal case. Students interact with attorneys, local judges, and students from other schools while working in a team to develop and present their arguments. The program is active at a state and national level, impacting 36 California counties and thousands of students each year.

