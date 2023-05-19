MJUSD has been awarded 13.5 million dollars to  help design schools as the community hub and bring resources and programs to improve the learning environment. As a hub, both the school and the community partners will work together to improve the lives of students, staff and families through coordination of services and resources. 

The grant was written by our own staff who did a phenomenal job. 10 schools were identified to receive this grant. Each school identified their priority focus areas and an action plan. The members of the School Site Council (SSC), English Learner Advisory Committee (ELAC,) and school leadership teams were equally involved in the discussions related to the development of this project at each site. 

Tags

Recommended for you