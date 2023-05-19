MJUSD has been awarded 13.5 million dollars to help design schools as the community hub and bring resources and programs to improve the learning environment. As a hub, both the school and the community partners will work together to improve the lives of students, staff and families through coordination of services and resources.
The grant was written by our own staff who did a phenomenal job. 10 schools were identified to receive this grant. Each school identified their priority focus areas and an action plan. The members of the School Site Council (SSC), English Learner Advisory Committee (ELAC,) and school leadership teams were equally involved in the discussions related to the development of this project at each site.
District wide data indicates that similar to what is noticed across the nation, students in MJUSD are also struggling with behavior, academics and attendance. We have seen that the concerns have exacerbated after COVID closures and has had a significant impact on the needs within our school communities. Family stresses have had a direct impact on our students’ academic, attendance and discipline. Chronic Absenteeism has doubled since 2018-19, similarly fighting, aggressive behaviors, defiance, vaping,and abusive language has resulted in significant increase in suspension rates. The funds will be used to design support services at each site to achieve these main goals:
– To improve attendance and academic preparation and decreased discipline
– Identify new community partnerships to support schools in a consistent manner to bridge the gaps in home-school partnerships
– Design academic and co-curricular support for a successful transition to high school and college & career readiness.
– Provide and expand parent education to support the capacity of families
Since last year, wellness has become the focus of our work at MJUSD. We believe that if students, adults and families are physically and mentally well, they will be able to move to the next level of success in their work, school and careers. Please stay tuned for more information on this at your school sites.