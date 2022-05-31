The last words of Abraham Lincoln's solemn Gettysburg Address would be most appropriate at any of America's tragic battles. The awful trench warfare in World War I; the frightful landings at Omaha and Utah beaches at Normandy; the never-ending island beaches the U.S. Marine Corps was assigned to take in the Pacific.
All Americans who put their lives on the line for their country should deservedly receive Lincoln's last words: "... that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth."
We all hope that no one died in vain, but when we review what has happened in America over the past 40-plus years, that government of, by and for the people is, at best, very ill. On the national level one would assume that one's representative to the House of Representatives and one's national senators would defend and promote our needs and desires and willingly cooperate with one another for changes for the betterment of those in the states and districts they represent.
Don't bet on it!
Once in Washington, D.C., most are quickly brought to heel by the large corporations and their lobbyists who remind them who provided the more than $2,000,000 in costs to finance their House campaigns and $20,000,000 for the Senate. Nothing is more glaring than how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky rules the Republicans in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy in the House. Both use their powers to demand obedience to the Republican Party's goals of weakening, if not stopping, all the Democratic Party's efforts at meeting the needs and desires of the majority of Americans.
Both have access to millions of dollars in "Dark (secret) Money" that can be used to help finance campaigns for the "good" Republicans and defund and primary-out the "bad" ones who have first allegiances to their constituents back home. The House and Senate voting on recent issues show this absolute control and where each party stands. The immense financial power of our five million corporations, individually and/or collectively, as well as the top three percent of our wealthiest citizens puts us at their mercy! Yikes!
With unfettered political money and power, corporations and individuals have immense influence and control over what bills become laws; who becomes a Supreme Court justice; what government regulations are eliminated; who becomes a member of the president's cabinet, for what purposes federal money is spent, on and on. Money buys congressmen; money buys laws; money buys judges' decisions; money buys voters; money can spread falsehoods and lies. Most of this is done for corporate financial gain and individual self-interest and not necessarily for the good of the country.
So where do we stand in this situation? If you are a "Dyed in the Wool" Republican, a conservative, a Tea Party member, or a Libertarian and hope some day when the Republican Party takes serious control of the country, nirvana and goodness will reign supreme, you're in for a terrific shock. Over the years we have had a peek behind the curtain and heard scuttlebutt about what the real Republican agenda might contain. Billionaire David Koch, owner of Koch Industries, is by far the most involved in trying to set the agenda for and financing of the Republican Party and Political Action Committees that aid in the ultra-right's attempt at restructuring our legal, economic, political and social systems. He ran as vice-president of the Libertarian Party in 1980.
Here's a partial list of the party's platform he would institute if he could: Abolish Medicare and Medicaid, all personal and corporate income taxes, the EPA, Department of Energy, all welfare and aid to the poor, all tax-supported programs for children, all compulsory education laws and any state support of education, all labor unions and more. Certainly, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and Social Security would be new additions to this list. The key idea is to privatize and/or weaken and eliminate on all levels of government most of these institutions. By so doing, all taxes can be dramatically reduced, government regulations over businesses would be eliminated, people would be free to maximize their own potential, he believes, and fortunes would be made in offering private healthcare, schooling, mail delivery, social security type investments, etc. Many of these ideas are the Mother's Milk of today's Republican Party. Recall that in the last few years the House Republicans voted 100 times to terminate the Affordable Care Act! Recall President Ronald Reagan's statement that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help.” And Mitch McConnell stating that his "... number one priority is to make this president (Obama) a one-term president." And, he's, "100 percent focused on stopping Biden's administration."
These goals and attitudes have taken their toll on all of us. The status of our present economic position in America tells us a lot about the subtle and pervasive erosion of our lifestyle by constant political pressure from those who have only themselves in mind and not the betterment of people and the country. In 1980, the top one percent of wage earners received 10 percent of the nation's income. The bottom 50 percent received about 20 percent. Today, it's one percent receiving 20 percent and the 50 percent receiving 12 percent. The one percent earns twice as much as the entire working class. Monetarily, the so-called working class – the 50 percent of the adult working population which is about 122 million people – earns $18,500 per year exclusive of taxes/deductions! These are 2019’s numbers. $75,000 is the average yearly wage for adult workers – about 100 million middle class workers. $220,000 for the upper middle class representing 22 million wage earners. The one percent representing 2.4 million adult workers average $1,500,000 a year. Again, 2019 numbers.
One might think that these extreme differences are rectified in our IRS tax codes. They aren't! The average 2018 tax rate for the 50 percent was 24 percent. For the one percent, about 21 percent if they haven't shifted wage/income monies offshore. The average of all groups was 28 percent. We don't have a progressive tax system, we have a flat tax at 28 percent which has far more financial impact on lower wage earners. With these numbers in mind and with the degree of control political interest groups have over our democracy, the concept that our federal government is OF the people, BY the people and FOR the people looks pretty shaky, and with the attempted coup on 1/6/21, and the possibility of another in the making, "... shall not have died in vain ... and that (our) government shall not perish from the Earth” may no longer be true! We need to be super vigilant as voters to make sure that doesn't happen. The alternative could be frightening.
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school's social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.