Editor’s note: The following is a letter sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon and California Attorney General Rob Bonta by a longtime resident of Oregon House and a concerned citizen about the ability of North Yuba Water District to deliver water to its customers. Currently, there is no water being delivered to irrigation customers in the district despite the fact that Yuba County has a healthy supply of water. The general manager of North Yuba Water District, Jeff Maupin, previously said conveyance issues were partly to blame for the inability to deliver water, but critics claim that mismanagement by Maupin and the district have exacerbated those conveyance issues.
Dear Governor Newsom, Speaker Rendon and Attorney General Bonta,
I am writing to request government help with ongoing denial of water delivery, attempts to sell water outside the county, and what appears to be grave mismanagement, abuse and possible corruption, at the North Yuba Water District.
In previous correspondence with the office of the Attorney General (PIU: 704849) we were advised to take several steps, from talking to the district board, to working with the county supervisors, grand jury and hiring a private attorney. We have followed ALL the steps advised and much more. After years of being mired in this struggle we finally gained the interest and support of the media, both local and national.
For many years, the county supervisors supported the water district manager who came in 2012. Before his time there was regular supply of irrigation water every year. With this manager came regular interruption to the irrigation water and in many years a complete cancellation. His various excuses for disrupting the water supply are clearly refuted with hard data. This manager acquired his job claiming a college degree that under oath he admitted does not exist. He holds no state license for running water distribution or water treatment plant. He was fired from two previous districts.
After we presented the county supervisors with hard evidence of the district mismanagement and its opposition to serving the local public needs, they are now largely supportive of our cause.
Similarly, two neighboring water agencies that are well managed, Yuba Water Agency and South Feather Water and Power Agency, are trying to help us.
However, the laws governing special districts leave the county and the other agencies with not enough powers or tools for changing the situation. It seems that the California Legislator is working on laws that could help our case. These changes will take years, and we need help now.
We tried elections and we’ll try again. In the current political climate, everything is polarized and misunderstood. The details involved are hard to understand for most people. The district employs a powerful PR agency on a 70k budget. They run campaigns for the incumbents. Complaints to the FPPC in 2020 were sent and accepted. So far, we did not hear any response. This will likely repeat this year.
We talked with Congressman Garamendi who helped us get a grant to repair the conveyance. The district wasted the funds and achieved nothing.
There are several current court cases against North Yuba Water District. From groups of citizens and from the neighboring district. These are expensive and very slow. Meanwhile, the district spends over $1M a year on lawyers. That is about half their yearly revenues. We cannot compete with that.
We do not have the powers to investigate what appears to be grave irregularities with the budget, regular changes to the voting maps and possible under-the-table deals with bigger water consumers including illegal cannabis growers. We have tried to talk to the SWRBC, so far with no results.
In short, we need your help. Is there anyone we could talk to, who has the authority to bring change?
Dr. Israel Perla has lived in Oregon House since 1993. He is a marriage and family therapist with his own private practice. Perla also teaches and supervises therapy interns.