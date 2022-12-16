Did You Know that our district works with the community every holiday season to raise donations of food, clothes, and supplies for families in need? 

It’s been a busy month around the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Our staff members have been stuffing stockings, buying gifts for students experiencing homelessness, and gathering food donations for the local food bank and the South Yuba County Action Network. In fact, we had a friendly competition at the district office to see who could collect the most cans of soup which resulted in a donation of nearly 1,500 cans to help feed hungry families this holiday season. I am humbled by the generosity and support all around us. 

