Did You Know that our district works with the community every holiday season to raise donations of food, clothes, and supplies for families in need?
It’s been a busy month around the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Our staff members have been stuffing stockings, buying gifts for students experiencing homelessness, and gathering food donations for the local food bank and the South Yuba County Action Network. In fact, we had a friendly competition at the district office to see who could collect the most cans of soup which resulted in a donation of nearly 1,500 cans to help feed hungry families this holiday season. I am humbled by the generosity and support all around us.
As a district we are always working to support community organizations in any way we can. If you have any needs that we can help with, please contact Mr. Bob Eckardt at beckardt@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
Did you also know that during this holiday season we have been spreading cheer and happiness? Our schools and students have put on some wonderful winter concerts, dance and theatrical performances, and some even braved the winter weather to participate in the Marysville Christmas Parade. As a school district we are dedicated to building a strong community and celebrating the talents of our students.
Our schools will be closed from Monday, December 19, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023 for winter break. We will resume classes on January 3, 2023, ready to kick off a new year of teaching and learning. I am taking a few weeks off to spend time with my family so I will write my next Guest View column after the New Year.
Wishing you and yours a joyful and restful holiday break!