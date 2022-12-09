This holiday season we are so grateful to be able to provide a little extra support to our families and students who need it most.
This week our MJUSD elves (aka staff members) filled bags with warm, cozy pajamas for more than 200 students who are experiencing homelessness. Next week, these families will be given the bags of pajamas along with a box of food, Christmas gifts, and other items. Local union partners provided generous donations to supply the food for these families, many of whom have been adopted this Christmas by our wonderful employees and other community members. Yuba County administrators and the Yuba County Probation Office’s nonprofit, Agents of Change, also help us out tremendously each year by getting our families adopted by the community.