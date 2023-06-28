When I was a teenager, I would twist myself in knots just to seek external praise from teachers, friends, and even strangers. I desperately wanted to be liked.
When I was rewarded with trophies, ribbons, accolades, and competitive respect, I believed my worth was my external success and my value in this world.
When I succeeded, most people around me seemed moved and happy. However, when I failed at something, I was told to try harder.
It was my parents and my sister who stuck by me win or lose.
After my first psychotic break, I was depressed, and felt alone. I thought I wasn’t mentally and emotionally tough enough to make it in the “real world.” Years later, I decided that even though I may not be able to work a “traditional” job ever again, there were other ways I could contribute to my community.
I discovered that regardless of how society labels me I still have value. For example:
– I could contribute as a freelance writer and perhaps tell stories about mental health and recovery.
– I could work with the homeless.
– I could work with troubled kids just trying to get through the day.
What struck me the most in those beginning years of my recovery was that experiencing mental illness was not my fault, and no one else's.
I can define who and how I want to present myself.
This single insight taught me to go “inward” to find good solutions to my challenges. I asked myself three questions:
– Is there a purpose for what’s happening to me right now?
– If I could do anything, what would it be and why?
– What did I want my life to be about?
These were life questions. Asking myself these three questions changed my life and applying what I’ve learned actually saved my life.
I realized that I wanted to live in such a way that I’m learning about myself and possibly, helping others through my experiences.
With all the problems in this modern world of ours, I still ask myself, “How can I help?” “How can I contribute?”
Coming from a family of teachers, I thought that going back to school was the next logical step, so I enrolled in Yuba Community College. However, something was different this time around.
– I wasn’t able to keep pace in my classes.
– I still had auditory hallucinations
– I still experienced paranoia, thinking that my classmates were reading my mind.
I dropped out … again. I failed … again. But this type of pain and suffering led me to a “silver lining” which opened my heart and mind to creating a good life – even with mental illness. I learned that I was not bipolar. I am a person that experiences bipolar disorder.
Think about this for a moment. When someone has cancer, we say, “Oh, they have cancer” – not “they are cancer.” This disease is part of one’s life … not the whole person.
The same goes for mental illness. Bipolar disorder is what I experience. It’s part of me, but not all who I am.
My mental illness saved me by teaching me that I wanted to live my life in such a way that I’m learning new things about myself, while – hopefully – helping others at the same time.
Nobody’s life is perfect. My medications aren’t perfect either … no one has life all figured out. Your thoughts and feelings are there to teach you something – feel them; embrace them when you have time to yourself, when you’re around people you love and can trust.
It helps …
For me, I discovered that making money was not my first desire. It was to contribute. After all, contributing to my community makes me feel good that I could possibly help someone who is struggling right now.
This mental health experience has taught me to look “inward” for solutions to my problems.
What about you? Is there something you can do to give back to our community?
– Creating art?
– Writing?
– Teaching/coaching/mentorship?
– Volunteering?
– Philanthropy?
It doesn’t have to be extravagant. It can be just giving a smile to someone on the street or making that barista burst out in laughter when you order your coffee at your favorite coffee shop.
It all counts!
You never know – You may have made that person’s day!
When that happens, you’re spreading love, kindness, laughter, and joy, while passing it onto the next person.
Doing anything like this is a win-win for everyone involved. Just one act of kindness a day can shift how you feel about yourself and others – mentally and emotionally.
You may like making it a habit … like I have done.
I enjoy making people smile and, on occasion, a laugh or two is involved.
Experiencing bipolar disorder has directly impacted how I see myself as an individual, a member of our great Yuba/Sutter community, and as a citizen of a global society.
The experiences with my mental illness have carried me to believe in myself again. But this time from the inside out – not the other way around.
It’s a type of love that only you can give to yourself.
No matter what issue you’re dealing with at this moment – personal or professional – cut yourself some slack. Stop beating yourself up over it. If there’s nothing you can do about the situation, then let that be OK. We’re all doing the best we can with what we have. Make changes where you can and accept the things you cannot change.
From tackling my greatest fears to experiencing success of my own standards, I’m able to live the life I want.
However you define success, I believe you can achieve it.
Try reflecting on your life and rekindle some of those dreams you had when you were younger. Remember, we’re allowed to have more than one dream … it’s never too late .. go for it!
Armand Douyon was born and raised in Yuba City. He attended St. Isidore Catholic School, Yuba City High School, and Yuba College. He received a degree in communications from Emerson College in Boston.