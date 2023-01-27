Did you know the Arboga community is facing severe traffic challenges during pickup and drop off times? This is not a new problem, but with the increasing construction of new homes and expansion of the campus to serve students in grades TK-8, traffic congestion is becoming a serious issue for our staff and families.
On Monday, January 23, we held a community meeting at Arboga in conjunction with Yuba County officials to listen to concerns and discuss ways to address this issue. This was the first of several discussions the district will host. I would like to extend a big thank you to Arboga Principal Eric Peterson, Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Yuba County Planning Director Kevin Perkins, and many others for being there to answer questions.
School safety continues to be the number one priority for our district which is why we want to work together to ensure our staff and families can safely enter and exit the school. Unfortunately the district cannot control traffic on the streets, but we can ask our parents to help us reduce impacts by doing one or more of the following:
– Establish a carpool schedule with other families to reduce the number of vehicles on the streets.
– Contact the district office to schedule bus transportation for your student(s). There is room available on our buses.
– Pull over to the side of the road rather than parking in the middle of the street and backing up traffic. Please be considerate of others who are not picking up their children and may need to get to an appointment or other destination.
– Please do not block people’s driveways; the residents have the right to call the police which could result in a citation.
– Please do not overtake other vehicles in a hurry as this can create a dangerous situation or lead to a collision.
– Please respect people's property. Do not drive on their lawns or disrespect their land as this creates unnecessary tension within our community.
Thank you for helping us address this issue together. The safety of our students, families, and staff is our utmost priority and we are willing to do whatever we can to keep our school communities safe.