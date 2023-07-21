Foothill Intermediate School was built in 1975 and is the only middle school serving the communities of Yuba Feather, Dobbins, Browns Valley, and the foothills. 

With no upgrades since after it was built, the upcoming renovations for their classroom space is the fulfillment of promises made to this community over the years. They also need a gym for students to participate in competitive sports such as basketball, volleyball etc, and currently have a multi-purpose room which is not meeting these needs. The building of the new gym will require additional funds and is not part of the current upgrading and modernization project. 

