Foothill Intermediate School was built in 1975 and is the only middle school serving the communities of Yuba Feather, Dobbins, Browns Valley, and the foothills.
With no upgrades since after it was built, the upcoming renovations for their classroom space is the fulfillment of promises made to this community over the years. They also need a gym for students to participate in competitive sports such as basketball, volleyball etc, and currently have a multi-purpose room which is not meeting these needs. The building of the new gym will require additional funds and is not part of the current upgrading and modernization project.
The current $15 million project has started with the setup of portable classrooms which will house the students while the school renovation starts. The team has been working at great speed to make sure that all teachers and classroom supplies are transferred into the portables for the start of school on August 9th. Students will observe the renovation occurring in the main school building where all the inside walls and restrooms will be gutted and replaced with updated classrooms, restrooms, lighting, library, computer room, and a science lab.
This is an extremely exciting project for the foothills and we are very happy to share this with the entire community. We thank our Trustees for their vision in keeping our facilities updated so that teaching and learning occurs in a well-designed environment. This is one of several projects already on the way so keep reading our columns to learn more about other upcoming projects that will also be starting soon.