I feel a response is warranted on the December 6th opinion piece written by Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum. 

The many stated traffic challenges are not unique to Marysville. As Supervisor for South Butte County, I've held a positive working relationship with Caltrans District 3 for over 17 years. In my opinion, building partnerships is key with all stakeholders, including the public, our local planning and public works departments and Caltrans. We need to work together to identify solutions. Pointing fingers or blame will get you nowhere and get your community nothing. 

Tags

Recommended for you