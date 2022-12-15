I feel a response is warranted on the December 6th opinion piece written by Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum.
The many stated traffic challenges are not unique to Marysville. As Supervisor for South Butte County, I've held a positive working relationship with Caltrans District 3 for over 17 years. In my opinion, building partnerships is key with all stakeholders, including the public, our local planning and public works departments and Caltrans. We need to work together to identify solutions. Pointing fingers or blame will get you nowhere and get your community nothing.
Many of our highways function like local streets and roads and oftentimes pose a congestion challenge. That's why we depend on our local planning and public works departments to address and work cooperatively with the necessary agencies as appropriate. The many issues raised should be addressed in the circulation elements of our general plans. Ensuring Caltrans is at the table during those conversations will develop partnerships.
The lack of adequate infrastructure and rising costs of building and maintaining local streets and roads is not unique to Marysville. High infrastructure costs are hitting us all.
Much attention was raised regarding the Highway 70 Corridor from my county Butte to Yuba County. The widening of this highway was in the works for 30+ years with nine specific studies costing millions of dollars. All of these plans and studies are currently available for review. Caltrans at one point studied a new highway corridor. The best and most cost-effective solution was the widening of the existing alignment.
Keeping state traffic on the state system is important. Investment on the Highway 70 Corridor was always about safety and it's not that complicated. Since 2010, 52 fatalities have occurred on Highway 70 between Marysville and Oroville, with 30 of those fatalities since 2017. The Paradise Camp Fire and the Oroville Dam Crisis brought focus on how limited our local state highway system was when needed for an emergency. The new wider roadway benefits us all.
There is a misplaced fear that the widening of Highway 70 will bring more traffic. Fact is the traffic is here now. Working with Caltrans on how we deal with congestion in a positive manner will help and benefit our communities. I encourage everyone to work with your city, county planning and public works staff alongside Caltrans to develop a plan moving forward.
Make peace, open the entrance to Marysville with a new alignment of the railroad tracks and a widened Highway 70. This will eliminate stuck trucks and many fender benders. Working with Caltrans and not against them will bring cooperation and money for infrastructure improvement and in the future a potential answer for Marysville's congestion issues.
While the current state government is not interested in building new highways or bypasses, our local governments certainly are. The state focus is alternative transportation including bicycles, electric buses, and passenger rail.
Please note last week, the California Transportation Commission approved $21 million for the West Linda Safe Routes to Schools project in Yuba County. Butte County is set to receive over $48 million for three projects in Paradise and one in South Oroville. It should be noted Maysville received nothing this last cycle.
In the last six funding cycles, partnerships and working together was the key to success for receiving close to $100 million in active transportation funds.
Moving forward, I strongly encourage Marysville to be part of our passenger rail efforts to connect Sacramento to Butte County. This is a great opportunity to work on addressing congestion and make our highways even safer for our residents. You have a great opportunity to work with us, Caltrans and Union Pacific to make Marysville safer.
Marysville hosts prime locations for a state-of-the-art rail facility with plenty of affordable housing opportunities, both of which are a priority for state and federal funding. I'd hate for your community to lose out on what could be a great opportunity to your residents and to your local economy. It would be great if all of our jurisdictions benefit. Marysville needs not miss out on the financial train while addressing safety, congestion and affordable housing.
Cooperation brings good results!