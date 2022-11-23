Did you know that just within the past year the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees has approved over $50 million in new funds to upgrade school campuses, classrooms, athletic facilities, and playgrounds?
The District is focused on using available one-time funds to upgrade aging facilities across the district and create new and improved learning environments for student success. We have done a terrific job of identifying these funds and pushing projects forward with detailed planning and realistic timelines. Projects started in 2020, such as the Arboga Elementary School campus expansion and solar panel installations across the district are nearing completion.
Recently approved projects include the construction of a new classroom building at Mary Covillaud Elementary School, new athletic track and fields at Lindhurst High School and Marysville High School, upgraded security measures at several sites, and the Foothill school project. Last year we also completed the modernization of the historic Loma Rica Elementary School building after it stood empty for over ten years and designed a music center at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School by reimagining existing space. This is an exciting time for the District and we are very proud of the many projects underway.
During a special Board meeting earlier this month, the Board approved the modernization of Foothill Intermediate School for a total budget of $15 million. After the design phase is complete, the District will complete other actions to meet an estimated start of construction in December 2023.
Clean and modern schools have a tremendous impact on the community at large. Due to our aging facilities we have many other needs, including building upgrades, a performing arts theater and more classrooms at multiple sites. To accomplish some of these projects, we will need the help of our community members. We look forward to engaging with you as we continue to plan.
Thank you for your ongoing trust and support of the MJUSD schools in your neighborhood. We are an essential part of this community and our students are the future.