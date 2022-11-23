Did you know that just within the past year the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees has approved over $50 million in new funds to upgrade school campuses, classrooms, athletic facilities, and playgrounds?

The District is focused on using available one-time funds to upgrade aging facilities across the district and create new and improved learning environments for student success. We have done a terrific job of identifying these funds and pushing projects forward with detailed planning and realistic timelines. Projects started in 2020, such as the Arboga Elementary School campus expansion and solar panel installations across the district are nearing completion.

