Congressman Doug LaMalfa celebrated Pride Month by posting on Facebook: “There are no standards of care in transgender ‘medicine,’ only the opinions of ideologues. Gender reassignment surgery is institutionalized medical malpractice and is barbaric. Any medical professional who pushes this on children should see the inside of a prison cell.”
LaMalfa wants us to believe that there are no standards of care in transgender medicine, only the opinions of ideologues. The Oxford English dictionary defines ideologue as a person who follows a system of ideas and principles in a strict and inflexible way. This is a perfect description of who Doug LaMalfa is.
LaMalfa wants us to believe that gender affirming medical care and surgery is child abuse that is being forced onto innocent children by WOKE parents, school officials, politicians and wacko doctors. This is untrue. The current standard of care to treat gender dysphoria is to allow each transgender person to seek only those medical treatments which they choose to affirm their own gender identity.
These medical treatments are all personal choices and not treatments forced upon unwilling individuals. Transgender people may seek any one of a number of gender-affirming interventions, including hormone therapy, surgery, facial hair removal, interventions for the modification of speech and communication, and behavioral adaptations such as genital tucking or packing, or chest binding.
LaMalfa wants us to believe that gender reassignment surgery is institutionalized medical malpractice that is barbaric. This is another of LaMalfa’s lies. The American Academy of Pediatricians and the Endocrine Society recommend gender-affirming care for transgender youths. In addition, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Medical Association believe gender-affirming medical care is evidence-based medical care. LaMalfa thinks he knows more than all the doctors who deal with transgender individuals on a daily basis.
A 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons documented that 99.7% of transgender individuals who had undergone gender affirming surgery were satisfied with their outcomes. Out of 1,989 patients only six patients (0.3%) requested reversal surgery.
In comparison, patient dissatisfaction rates for the various most common cosmetic surgical procedures in 2022 varied from 3-13% (statista.com). Patient dissatisfaction rate for other surgeries like total knee replacement and total shoulder replacement is 7.3% and approximately 12%, respectively (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov). These patient dissatisfaction rates are much higher than the 0.3% rate for gender affirming surgeries.
LaMalfa wants us to believe that any medical professional who pushes this on children should “see the inside of a prison cell.” LaMalfa wants us to believe that gender affirming medical care is being forced on children by doctors, schools and miss-informed parents. He is spewing conservative political lies and filth that he wants us to believe. This shows LaMalfa’s ignorance, stupidity and disrespect toward us and transgender youths. Gender-affirming hormone therapy is the primary medical intervention sought by transgender individuals. Such treatment allows the acquisition of secondary sex characteristics more aligned with an individual's gender identity. These treatments are not being forced or pushed onto transgender individuals. Recent research shows that gender-affirming care improves mental health and overall well-being for transgender individuals. LaMalfa and his cronies refuse to acknowledge this.
A recent study using data from the CDC estimated that 1.64 million people in the United States over the age of 13 identified themselves as transgender (reuters.com; 2022). They are real people with real medical conditions who didn’t ask to be born this way. These uncaring politicians have no qualms about denying them their freedoms, liberties, equal rights and their right to receive gender affirming medical care.
LaMalfa and other Republican politicians are looking for any excuse to deny transgender individuals’ gender-affirming medical care. They just don’t care. LaMalfa and these other Republican politicians are evil people who really don’t care about the wrong they are doing to these innocent transgender individuals. They are being extremely judgmental. Would Jesus behave this way towards transgender individuals? Not sure, read Luke 6:31 and Matthew 7:12.
Tom Laurent uses writing to share truth, support people and groups that our society continues to discriminate and marginalize and fights for gender equality. Share human kindness equally with all. He is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”