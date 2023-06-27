Congressman Doug LaMalfa celebrated Pride Month by posting on Facebook: “There are no standards of care in transgender ‘medicine,’ only the opinions of ideologues. Gender reassignment surgery is institutionalized medical malpractice and is barbaric. Any medical professional who pushes this on children should see the inside of a prison cell.” 

LaMalfa wants us to believe that there are no standards of care in transgender medicine, only the opinions of ideologues. The Oxford English dictionary defines ideologue as a person who follows a system of ideas and principles in a strict and inflexible way. This is a perfect description of who Doug LaMalfa is. 

