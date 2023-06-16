Did you know that today is the annual 2023 Summer Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City. MJUSD will be joining the festivities from 3-9 p.m. with a booth offering more information about the district, highlighting the exciting programs we offer and opportunities to come join our team.
Come visit us at the corner of Plumas and Teagarden to learn more about our programs and the newest educational opportunity. In partnership with Yuba College, MJUSD has opened the Marysville Middle College Academy on the campus of Yuba College. Students will take a few classes with teachers and then take many of their electives and other courses with Yuba College professors. Students will attend their high school at this new location and with guidance from both the high school and Yuba College staff, will graduate with an AA degree in four years!! Visit the MJUSD booth and talk directly with Director Lohman to learn more about how your students will have a head start towards earning their college degree, saving both time and money in tuition. We have begun enrolling for the 2023-24 school year. The program will be housed on the Yuba College Campus in Marysville and we are welcoming more incoming high school freshmen to be a part of the Academy.