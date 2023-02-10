Did you know that over the past 18 months, the district has moved forward with a lot of actions that have been requested over the years?

We have continued to complete facilities projects and added additional support resources at the sites. Keeping safety and wellness of our students and staff in the forefront of all decisions, we have built a strong network of community partners to help us develop partnerships to move our district schools to the next level of success. They have already provided various safety and wellness resources that are being directly added to several schools. 

