Did you know that over the past 18 months, the district has moved forward with a lot of actions that have been requested over the years?
We have continued to complete facilities projects and added additional support resources at the sites. Keeping safety and wellness of our students and staff in the forefront of all decisions, we have built a strong network of community partners to help us develop partnerships to move our district schools to the next level of success. They have already provided various safety and wellness resources that are being directly added to several schools.
I also know that many of you are deeply involved in your schools and work closely with your child’s teachers, school principals, and attend various events. I would like to hear from you about what else we can do to support our schools and your students and also to create an open line of communication so that you can give us ideas and suggestions to guide our work. As partners in our children's education, these sessions will help us build better schools together.
Starting this month, I will be hosting regular Zoom meetings where I will get the chance to meet and talk with our parents and guardians. We will start at the times listed below. If you are a parent of an MJUSD student, I really hope you can join us for at least one of the sessions, even if you can’t stay for the entire time. You can find flyers with the Zoom links at www.mjusd.com under the announcements section.
The first sessions are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13:
– 10:30-11 a.m. in English
– 11-11:30 a.m. in Spanish
I look forward to connecting with you and I hope to see you there!