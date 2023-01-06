Did you know that Lindhurst High School is the first school in the Marysville Joint Unified School District to open a wellness center to serve students and families?

In partnership with the Yuba County Office of Education and Health & Human Services Department, the student-named “Lindhurst Support Center” is fully designed to provide wellness services for students and families at Lindhurst High School. We held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the space this week as we returned from the holiday break.

