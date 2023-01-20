Did you know the Yuba River Endowment organization generously donates money to support our students and our schools?
This school year alone, the Endowment has donated $40,000 to the Marysville High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Program and $40,000 to the Lindhurst High School FFA Program. These funds are used to help students travel to conferences and participate in competitions, among other expenses. We had the privilege of recognizing and thanking the Endowment members at our January 17th school Board meeting.
The Yuba River Endowment is a local nonprofit organization composed of farmers who have rights to the water that flows in the Yuba River. In some years these farmers are able to both farm their own land and transfer a portion of their water to drought-stricken areas of the state. A portion of the proceeds from these water transfers goes to the Endowment. Since its formation in late 2019, the Endowment has donated over $300,000 to support Yuba County agriculture education, provide food resources, veteran’s support, and much more.
This week they are holding scholarship workshops at our high schools – Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, Marysville High School, and Lindhurst High School. The Endowment has set aside $50,000 in scholarships for 20 students who reside in Yuba County. These scholarships are available to all seniors who are enrolled in a local high school and/or students who are planning to attend, or continue at, a trade school, junior college, or college in the fall of 2023. Students who apply for the scholarship will receive a $10 Dutch Bros gift card. You can visit www.farmersgivingback.com to learn more.
The scholarship workshops at our schools are:
– Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to noon at MCAA
– Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at MHS
– Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. at LHS
Please join me in thanking the Yuba River Endowment for supporting our students!