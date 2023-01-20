Did you know the Yuba River Endowment organization generously donates money to support our students and our schools? 

This school year alone, the Endowment has donated $40,000 to the Marysville High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Program and $40,000 to the Lindhurst High School FFA Program. These funds are used to help students travel to conferences and participate in competitions, among other expenses. We had the privilege of recognizing and thanking the Endowment members at our January 17th school Board meeting. 

