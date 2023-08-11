Did you know that if you are interested in seeing first-hand the passion for providing healthy, delicious and fresh made meals, look no further than our school kitchens. Director Amber Green would say that, “at MJUSD Nutrition Services, our dual vision of sourcing better ingredients while also increasing our scratch prepared options, is always in forward motion. On any given day, our kitchens prepare fresh meals for our students with many options being completely scratch-made.”
Our ingredient-based recipe approach ensures that we have control over the flavors that will appeal to our students while also allowing us to know exactly what goes into each breakfast, lunch and supper. Breakfast Burritos, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches, Beef Lasagna, Pizza, Carnitas and Hummus to name a few. Of course it doesn’t stop there, with fresh fruit and vegetables being a vital part of a growing student’s healthy diet, we strive to offer varieties of fresh produce on our salad bars every day. Because of the partnerships with so many local farms, we are able to offer a rotational balance of both seasonal and staple produce items. Just this last school year we sourced tons (literally) of local produce from our area. This includes several varieties of specialty citrus fruit, peaches, kiwi fruit and pluots.