Editor’s Note: Following is a transcript of the greeting delivered by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain president Mark Birtha to attendees of the annual Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce awards banquet conducted there Feb. 28.
... Welcome to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. We are very honored that you could join us this evening for what is sure to be the gala party of the year in this region. We have already set a record tonight as this is the largest seated dinner event we have ever held at this Hard Rock property.
And you all look so dressed up, too -- no wonder you are good at setting records! Not to mention you made it to the event, we have just a few distractions out there that sometimes people get lost on their way to the ballroom!
We are honored to host this year’s gala. And I would like to take a moment to thank our friends at Colusa Casino who are here tonight and have hosted this amazing event the past few years.
Life is really about stories -- call them history or legends, yarns or songs. These stories are created each generation and passed down over the years to create our shared history. It’s hard to believe that we are here today in 2020 celebrating the energy and enthusiasm that was the Roaring ‘20s, 100 years later. Although the story tonight is not a recreation of the Great Gatsby tale or its associated venues.
No, this is a new story that we are just beginning to bring to life and tell.
Today you are sitting in the Kumi Events Center. As you walked in, through the pre-function space and registration and auction area, you undoubtedly were able to take in the Tribal history and cultural elements that are proudly displayed. These are artifacts and stories that paved their way over generations right here in Northern California. More importantly, they tell the story of why we are here in this room today. It is a story about what it took to bring this landmark to life. It took more than 17 years of struggle and determination, mixed with great vision and constant patience, brought to life by hard work and determination in the face of constant “NOs” to create this story. So tonight, I think it goes without saying that we should thank and recognize those who wrote the newest chapter of this story.
Ladies and Gentlemen, please help me to recognize the members of the Tribal Council of the Enterprise Rancheria:
-- Chairwoman Glenda Nelson.
-- Vice Chair Greg Borene.
-- Secretary Cindy Jones.
-- Treasurer Thomas Lozano.
-- And Council members Crystal Gilbert, Art Angle and Donna Rodriguez.
-- And don’t forget Tribal Administrator Mr. Creig Marcus who is also here tonight.
But let me say something else about this chapter of the story. This place is also “the house that Yuba-Sutter built.” You have heard the saying “It Takes a Village” right? More importantly, it truly takes a strong community of support and sacrifice, and collectively striving for a better tomorrow for our children and their children to create positive change.
And look around: that is who, and what, is represented in the audience tonight. Over 71 percent of our workforce in this building lives right here in Yuba-Sutter.
And we have dozens of local vendors here recognized. From the confections we get from the Candy Box, to the service we receive from Recology, the Local Spicery’s secret ingredients in our Legendary Burger in the Café, Bridge Coffee Company’s unique blends, to the flowers sitting on your table from the Country Florist, your businesses are proudly represented here.
Frank M. Booth is here tonight, and their people helped to construct this property.
Our owner’s made a commitment to this community: to hire locally and to source locally; we have close to 1,000 band members working here from the “neighborhood” and dozens of local vendor partners. They are all a part of this community effort to build a better village.
And that means reinvestment, jobs, infrastructure and business growth…better opportunity for all of us.
... I guess it then comes as no surprise that not only is this the 35th anniversary gala for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber, but more importantly this is the biggest event gala they have ever hosted.
Congratulations to Marni and the Yuba Sutter Chamber Board and team and thank you for all that you do to make us all successful.
... It’s funny, many people were complimenting my dapper outfit today. Roaring ‘20s right!? My wife Roxana is here with me tonight and for those who know us, they would say we are wild and crazy adventurous people. Right!
They would know that I would have worn the same exact outfit in 1920 as I do tonight.
However, I want to leave you with this thought.
I would like to think that my focus is on the next 100 years. What will the people attending this gala event in 2120 have to say about what we achieved and the stories we created?
This is our time. So, to that, I don my 2120 Rockin’ look, and quote that iconic music lyric as a toast to you all… “the future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.”
On behalf of our ownership and our amazing banquets and Hard Rock team, thank you for attending tonight and for your support and have a wonderful evening.