Did you know that May 8th-12th is recognized as Teacher Appreciation Week? MJUSD is fortunate to have nearly 500 compassionate teachers serving our students. During this special week, we are coming together to show our support for teachers by standing with them, and taking action to ensure that every classroom teacher feels supported as they impact the lives of our students. Teachers are the backbone of our society, and the National Education Association and National PTA are engaging in important discussions with educators, leaders, parents, and students about critical topics facing public schools and the solutions needed to ensure every student has access to a high-quality, equitable, and inclusive education, regardless of their background. It is our teachers who make this happen.
Recently, Trustee Doug Criddle and I traveled to Washington D.C. with a group of California Superintendents and Board Members to advocate for more funds for our classrooms. We talked about additional funds that will provide our teachers with the resources they need to serve students in Special Programs and those facing wellness-related issues. We shared with Congressmen Kiley, LaMalfa, and others that our schools and classrooms are seeing a rise in student behaviors that are impacting teaching and learning. These issues are driving many good educators from the profession, and it is heartbreaking to see how trauma and discipline are disrupting the education environment. As a community, we must work together to support our schools, teachers, and staff to address wellness and restore the environment of learning. We must also urge parents to take an active role in helping us create a safe place for our teachers and children to do their best work.