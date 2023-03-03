Did you know the Marysville High School’s Academic Decathlon team will compete at the statewide level after winning the Yuba County Competition last month?
Considered the premier academic competition in the country, Academic Decathlon consists of 10 events: Language & Literature, Science, Music, Social Science, Art, Economics, Mathematics, Essay, Speech (prepared and impromptu), and Interview. This year's local competition was held on Saturday, February 4th.
The team is coached by MHS English Teacher Angela Stegall and includes students Lydia Donaldson, Samantha Hamilton, Natalia Santiago, Audrey White, Ash Vargas, and Ryan Love.
To prepare for the competitions, each team member studies and learns the “binder,” a 4-inch binder that contains the year’s curriculum. Each decathlete must compete in all ten events – so there is no "specializing” – this is one aspect of AcaDeca that makes it extremely exciting and such a tremendous accomplishment. A team must also consist of students from all GPA levels, which makes AcaDeca unique, diverse, and rewarding.
In addition to winning the overall Team Championship at the Yuba County Competition, team members earn individual medals in competition events. This is the 18th County Championship the MHS AcaDeca team has earned.
This year, the State Competition is being held in Santa Clara from March 24-26. We wish the MHS team our best. We are so proud of these students!