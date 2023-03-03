Did you know the Marysville High School’s Academic Decathlon team will compete at the statewide level after winning the Yuba County Competition last month? 

Considered the premier academic competition in the country, Academic Decathlon consists of 10 events: Language & Literature, Science, Music, Social Science, Art, Economics, Mathematics, Essay, Speech (prepared and impromptu), and Interview. This year's local competition was held on Saturday, February 4th. 

