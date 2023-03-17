Did you know that Marysville High School students participated in and won accolades at the regional Science Olympiad competition?
On March 11th, the MHS team participated in the Regional Science Olympiad Bridge-Building competition. They placed in Tier 1 and Tier 11 out of 28 teams for their first competition. Way to go, MHS!! This is the first year the Marysville Joint Unified School District has had a team participate in this nationally recognized competition.
With a constantly changing roster of events in all areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Science Olympiad helps students learn about future careers in these fields. Founded in 1984, Science Olympiad is the premier STEM competition in the United States, allowing thousands of students from nearly 6,500+ teams to participate in 425 tournaments in 50 states and achieve their maximum potential. The Science Olympiad participants understand the application of academic standards, demonstration of skills through performance testing, learning through hands-on activities, teamwork, and making applications and connections to the real world as well as how to integrate science into the entire spectrum of learning.
The MHS team is advised by Science Teacher Michelle Woodward and five students are on the team: Silas Ellenson, Logan Beach, Chase Uhrich, Benjamin Kanavalchuk, and Syrus Harryman. This group brought the idea to participate in the Science Olympiad to Mrs Woodward and have been working tirelessly on the bridge-building competitive product. We are excited to see the expansion of this opportunity so that many elementary (5th grade), middle, and high school teams can participate next year.