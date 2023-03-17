Did you know that Marysville High School students participated in and won accolades at the regional Science Olympiad competition? 

On March 11th, the MHS team participated in the Regional Science Olympiad Bridge-Building competition. They placed in Tier 1 and Tier 11 out of 28 teams for their first competition.  Way to go, MHS!! This is the first year the Marysville Joint Unified School District has had a team participate in this nationally recognized competition.

