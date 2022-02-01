It’s almost time for candidates to file for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. People are feeling tired and resentful of the usual dog and pony show politicians put on, while not being able to accomplish anything productive or worthwhile.
Year after year Californians have become more and more aware of the big scam, and have woken up to realize government workers and elected officials are not that much brighter than the average Joe. They don’t have such good ideas, they rarely do their homework, and yet today most public sector workers make much more money than someone in the private sector.
Those huge salaries, benefits, and pensions are all paid for by us, the taxpayers. We completely fund these people’s livelihoods and the issue that should be on all of our minds as our community approaches campaign and election season is what or who are we buying with our money? Are these workers and officials worth our investment? Or, is it time to be a bit smarter with the way we spend our money?
A new disgusting reality is private sector businessmen who cross over into the public sector to take advantage of the system to further their businesses’ success as well as their own. Something even scarier than this is elected officials who have actually acquired their entire fortune within the public sector. They do this by taking advantage of the system and milking the American taxpayer to further their own ambitious career goals.
Take career politicians like Nancy Pelosi who have a $114 million net worth. What has Pelosi done for a living to become so successful? She’s just been a “public servant” for the past 34 years. Or consider Diane Feinstein who has a net worth of $90 million, the source of her wealth, being a politician. Since when did becoming a public servant change to mean becoming a king?
Let’s consider our local county government and elected officials. Sutter County employees make on average $110,000 per year in salary and benefits. The average local private sector worker in Sutter County makes $38,000 per year (Transparent California, 2021 US Census). Why are local government workers making so much more than private sector workers? Is it because unlike a business, the government sees themselves as not needing to implement a bottom line? Do county workers work harder or smarter than those doing similar jobs in the private sector? Are local politicians malicious and greedy? Or are they just inundated with an over-extended government mentality which promotes incompetence?
Sutter County employees are paid a salary, benefits, and have a secured retirement pension after completing just a few short years on the job. Meaning that even after we pay these people for working for us, we pay them to not work for us. The Sutter County 2021/22 budget allocates just under 50 percent of the entire county budget to staff salaries and benefits. In addition, Sutter County owes $270 million in unfunded pension liabilities. In other words, we are $270 million in debt due to our public servants’ retirement funds. There are now more people in the wagon than pulling the wagon.
Why would a generally conservative small community like Sutter have the same issues as Sacramento or D.C.? Is it the nature of government to become over-extended and inefficient? Or should officials be held more accountable to their communities and the taxpayers who fund them?
Let’s take a look at the current example of Sutter County Supervisor Dan Flores. Flores has been a supervisor for almost eight years. In just the past few months he has sold his business to a local government agency, secured himself a second position with a different agency, the city of Marysville, as their new Community Development Director. The city manager touted Dan as “Team Marysville” now. But guess what? He has also announced he will run for a third time as a Sutter County supervisor.
Sutter County and the city of Marysville are two entirely different jurisdictions, and most people would think it quite odd and convoluted to support and represent both simultaneously. Sunday’s Appeal-Democrat Prospect magazine had a fitting focus on “government at work,” with an article on Dan Flores where he says, “We have managed to keep the economic development momentum going in 2021 and we’re excited for what’s coming to Sutter County in 2022.”
I guess he was wearing his Team Sutter County hat that day.
These politicians are not motivated by representing the needs of a community anymore. The positions pay too well nowadays. It appears to me that Flores’ motivation to work for the city of Marysville while pursuing his office as supervisor is nothing more than a local example of Nancy Pelosi or Diane Feinstein. Prioritizing one’s own agenda and goals over the people who they’re supposed to be representing.
The discouraging part in all of this, is that no one really notices or sees this cycle which takes place time and time again by local, state and federal politicians. All of it ultimately leads to higher taxes and bureaucrats who see themselves as gods.
This June, it is imperative that we identify and oust these career and dead weight politicians, whose only motivation is helping themselves and taking advantage of the system. We must instead scout and hire individuals who are truly motivated to make our community better as a whole, saving taxpayer money, and prioritizing the community above one’s own selfish gains.
True leaders are not those who are motivated purely by handsome wages and benefits, but are motivated by serving their communities.
Don’t you think it’s time for Sutter County to stop attracting and rewarding those who only think to benefit themselves? This election cycle all Sutter County voters must consider the evidence of who is working for the people of Sutter, and who do we need to give the boot. Let’s be proactive, and use our power to direct Sutter County in the right direction.