During the November 8th school board meeting, we took a few moments to thank two Marysville Joint Unified School District board members who have guided our district and supported our schools for many years. These two members — Jeff Boom and Randy Rasmussen — did not run for re-election this year.
Jeff Boom has represented schools in Dobbins, Challenge, Browns Valley, and Marysville for the past 20 years, and Randy Rasmussen has represented schools in the Linda and Olivehurst areas for the past eight years. Both have served our community with dedication and compassion, and their knowledge and insight has helped influence key district decisions through some difficult times. For those who don’t know these impactful members of our community, here is a bit about them:
Mr. Jeff Boom was elected to the board in 2002 and, in his 20 years as a trustee, Mr. Boom has served several terms as president. He grew up in Dobbins and attended Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate, McKenney Intermediate and Marysville High School. Mr. Boom went on to attend Yuba College before transferring to UC Davis, where he graduated with a degree in economics.
After college, Mr. Boom went back to the family farm that he still owns and operates to this day. Over the years, he has volunteered as a coach for Marysville Little League baseball and softball teams, Marysville softball, and NSA softball. He also served as an assistant coach for Yuba College’s softball program. He now enjoys spending his spare time hunting and tournament fishing with his son.
Mr. Randy Rasmussen was elected to the board in 2014 and has served several terms as board president. A native of Yuba County, Mr. Rasmussen grew up in West Linda and attended Cedar Lane Elementary, Alicia Intermediate School (now-closed), and Marysville High School, where he played on the CIF championship football team.
After high school, Mr. Rasmussen attended UC Davis and graduated from San Jose State University. He was later hired at Lindhurst High School where he taught classes in Metal Shop and Auto Shop, and also coached football and wrestling. In 1988, he became a school counselor and served in that position for 14 years. In 2002, he was hired to serve as Director of Student Services at Wheatland School District, where he remained until he retired in 2016.
On behalf of the school district and the entire MJUSD community, play join me in extending a big thank you to both Mr. Boom and Mr. Rasmussen for their many years of service. They will be greatly missed.
We will welcome two new members at our next board meeting on December 13, 2022.