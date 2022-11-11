During the November 8th school board meeting, we took a few moments to thank two Marysville Joint Unified School District board members who have guided our district and supported our schools for many years. These two members — Jeff Boom and Randy Rasmussen — did not run for re-election this year. 

Jeff Boom has represented schools in Dobbins, Challenge, Browns Valley, and Marysville for the past 20 years, and Randy Rasmussen has represented schools in the Linda and Olivehurst areas for the past eight years. Both have served our community with dedication and compassion, and their knowledge and insight has helped influence key district decisions through some difficult times. For those who don’t know these impactful members of our community, here is a bit about them:  

