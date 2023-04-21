Did you know that Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) had the majority of award winners in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region for the annual Association of California Administrators (ACSA)? 

This week we had the privilege of celebrating 8 employees who won a regional Administrator of the Year Award, including one who was nominated for recognition at the statewide level. They were all nominated by their peers for their outstanding work and commitment to the students and families in MJUSD. 

