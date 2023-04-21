Did you know that Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) had the majority of award winners in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region for the annual Association of California Administrators (ACSA)?
This week we had the privilege of celebrating 8 employees who won a regional Administrator of the Year Award, including one who was nominated for recognition at the statewide level. They were all nominated by their peers for their outstanding work and commitment to the students and families in MJUSD.
The winners were honored during a regional awards ceremony on Wednesday at Munger Family Vineyard, which recognized outstanding administrators of the year in Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba counties.
Congratulations to our winners:
– Amy Stratton, Director of Curriculum, Assessment, & Accountability
– Ashley Vette, Principal at Loma Rica & Foothill
– Bobbi Vardell, Confidential Administrative Assistant, Personnel
– Chris Schmidt, Principal at Lindhurst High School
– Christie Beymer, Assistant Principal at Yuba Gardens
– Greg Taylor, Director of Transportation
– Jim Hays, Principal at Yuba Gardens
– Jolie Critchfield, Director of Child Development (nominated at the statewide level for the region)
I am so proud of our team!