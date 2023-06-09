Almost 9% of our total district enrollment includes Hmong students with the highest enrollment at Linda Elementary School where almost 25% of the total 600 student body represents the Hmong community. The district currently has over 30 staff members representing this community. About 7 years ago, the total Hmong enrollment was over 10%.
On Wednesday, June 7, MJUSD hosted the first Hmong Community dinner at Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst. Community members including parents, grandparents and students attended the dinner. District staff, Principals, Counselors and Outreach Consultants were also present to engage with the families. Director of English Learner Services and Student Programs, Mr. Hector Gonzalez, designed this event to create a direct line of communication with families and share information on district programs and services and receive feedback. Representatives from the Hmong Community Center in Olivehurst helped coordinate this event and we thank Ms. Vang for her support. Ms. Nakie Vang from MHS helped with the translation.
Districts Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Bryan Williams, shared the ongoing conversations around additional facilities and classroom space needs across our school district. He also shared the feedback we are receiving from various parent and community groups regarding the need for another Middle School in the Olivehurst and Linda area. Assistant Superintendent, Mr Trujillio also presented the Districts newly completed Graduate Profile document that clearly lays out the District's plan for all students to graduate with skills for success in college and careers.
The district plans to host similar events with other community leaders and families. We know that these gatherings provide a unique opportunity to speak directly to our families and we will do several of these events throughout the year to increase parent access and engagement across the district. The feedback from these meetings help us be responsive and reflective of all that we are doing and where we need to go next. Please visit our website at mjusd.com to learn about our schools and programs. We have such committed and talented students and staff. There is so much to celebrate at MJUSD! Thank you everyone for your support.