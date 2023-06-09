Almost 9% of our total district enrollment includes Hmong students with the highest enrollment at Linda  Elementary School where almost 25% of the total 600 student body represents the Hmong community. The district currently has over 30 staff members representing this community.  About 7 years ago, the total Hmong enrollment was over 10%.  

On Wednesday, June 7, MJUSD hosted the first Hmong Community dinner at Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst. Community members including parents, grandparents and students attended the dinner. District staff, Principals, Counselors and Outreach Consultants were also present to engage with the families. Director of English Learner Services and Student Programs, Mr. Hector Gonzalez, designed this event to create a direct line of communication with families and share information on district programs and services and receive feedback. Representatives from the Hmong Community Center in Olivehurst helped coordinate this event and we thank Ms. Vang for her support. Ms. Nakie Vang from MHS helped with the translation.

