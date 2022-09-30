Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s mission is “Educating Today’s Youth for Tomorrow’s World?” 

The world around us is changing rapidly and we need to prepare our students for that changing world. With this in mind, we are focused on developing a clear set of expectations around the academic, social and interpersonal competencies at each of the elementary, middle and high school levels. We do this by developing the Marysville Joint Unified School District Graduate Profile. 

