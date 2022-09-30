Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s mission is “Educating Today’s Youth for Tomorrow’s World?”
The world around us is changing rapidly and we need to prepare our students for that changing world. With this in mind, we are focused on developing a clear set of expectations around the academic, social and interpersonal competencies at each of the elementary, middle and high school levels. We do this by developing the Marysville Joint Unified School District Graduate Profile.
Several school districts across the nation have worked on developing a Graduate Profile to guide them in ensuring that all students receive a high-quality education and have access to the programs they need. The MJUSD Graduate Profile will also set this foundation for every student so we can ensure that we are creating an equity-centered education system that graduates students with the skills and talents for the world after high school.
Once developed, the Graduate Profile will guide collaborative discussions as teachers and administrators plan out teaching and learning experiences consistently throughout the district.
Last Monday, a survey was sent to staff, families and the community for input on the priority skills that must be added to the MJUSD Graduate Profile. You can also find the survey on our website at www.mjusd.com. The survey will close on Monday, October 10, 2022. This is an exciting project and we need your help so please join us on this very important journey.
We will also be actively requesting community participation in team discussions. Team leaders will soon begin scheduling group meetings with our educational partners, which includes staff, parents, students and community members, to help define key benchmarks in five strategic areas: Academic Preparation, Post-High School Preparation, Personal Characteristics for Success, Community Engagement and Leadership, Cultural Competencies and Global Citizenship.
If you would like to join us by participating in these community meetings, please reach out to Dr. Amy Murray at amurray@mjusd.k12.ca.us.