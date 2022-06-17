Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) is currently enrolling students in preschool, transitional kindergarten, and kindergarten programs for the upcoming school year?
You may wonder what services these programs provide and if your child is eligible. I have separated this article into two parts to help you determine which program is right for your child and to learn how to enroll your student at MJUSD today.
Preschool
Our State Preschool Program is completely free to families who are income eligible. To be considered for the program, children must be age 3 or 4 by Dec. 1, 2022, and parents must live or work in Yuba County.
There are a few other items needed to qualify, which you can learn by picking up an enrollment packet outside of the District Office, at 1919 B St. in Marysville, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can also come to the District Office on Tuesday, June 21, Wednesday, June 22, or Thursday June 23, between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sit down with one of our staff members and complete the enrollment paperwork onsite.
The focus of our Preschool Program is to promote high-quality learning opportunities to enhance a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive development. We believe in teaching the whole child, which is why learning in preschool is playful, purposeful, and fun. We provide a wide variety of activities throughout the school day, including meal time, circle time, and small group instruction both inside the classroom and outside on the playground.
Our State Preschool Program is offered at nine elementary school sites located in Olivehurst, Linda, Marysville, and our foothill and mountain communities. Each school day consists of a 3-hour session, with some offered in the morning and some in the afternoon. Classroom sizes are limited and spaces are filling up quickly so I encourage you to register now.
If you have any further questions about the preschool enrollment process, please call 530-749-6165.
Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten
MJUSD offers a Transitional Kindergarten (TK) Program for children who have late birthdays and will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2023; TK is offered between preschool and kindergarten. Students who are already 5 years old or will turn 5 before Sept. 2, 2022, are eligible for our Kindergarten Program.
TK and kindergarten is the time when our children learn important skills such as how to interact with others, solve problems, and gain skills in math, reading, and writing! Early education exposes children to early literacy and numeracy and provides stimulation and brain development while also fostering a love of learning.
Our TK and kindergarten programs are available at all 14 elementary school sites. Enrollment for both programs is happening now, and students are placed on a first come, first serve basis, so I encourage you to enroll as soon as possible. For more information about TK or kindergarten enrollment, please visit our website at www.mjusd.com or call 530-749-6491.