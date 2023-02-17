Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District offers hands-on training and education in 18 Career Technical Education pathways across eight industry sectors? 

Through our comprehensive CTE program, high school students can learn skills in the fields of automotive technology, construction, child care, culinary arts, agriculture, arts and entertainment, business management, sports medicine, and medical and dental assisting. Many of these courses are offered over two years or during a two-period block, and students typically enroll in courses during their junior and senior years. 

Tags

Recommended for you