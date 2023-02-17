Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District offers hands-on training and education in 18 Career Technical Education pathways across eight industry sectors?
Through our comprehensive CTE program, high school students can learn skills in the fields of automotive technology, construction, child care, culinary arts, agriculture, arts and entertainment, business management, sports medicine, and medical and dental assisting. Many of these courses are offered over two years or during a two-period block, and students typically enroll in courses during their junior and senior years.
In the 2023-24 school year we will be adding a new pathway – Public Safety at Marysville High School – and expanding the Business Management and Medical Occupations pathways to Lindhurst High School. The Public Safety and Medical Occupations pathways are made possible through a partnership with Tri-County ROP.
Although some of the same career pathways are offered at both high schools, each site also specializes in different industry sectors.
For example, LHS offers a state-of-the art Culinary Arts program where students learn and develop various cooking techniques, knife skills, safety and sanitation, menu planning, inventory management, nutrition, and much more. MHS, on the other hand, offers an expansive Agriculture and Natural Resources program that features six pathways including plant and soil science, animal science, and agricultural mechanics and welding. All courses offered are hands-on and immersive.
Our middle schools are also working to provide pre-CTE courses that feed into the high school pathways; this will be an important area of collaboration in the 2023-2024 school year.
CTE programs have gained traction in recent years with expanded support at the state and federal levels due to the unique way these classes prepare students for higher education, employment, and advancement in their respective fields. In a nutshell, CTE courses:
– Help school districts prepare youth for gainful employment in relevant occupations that are essential to their local and state economies;
– Offer articulation agreements and dual enrollment options for schools to partner with local colleges so students have an early awareness that college is a possibility;
– Bring specialized instructors into classrooms, and offer industry-specific courses so students get an intimate understanding of what it is like to work in that industry sector;
– And provide project-based learning opportunities for students.
In addition, many of our CTE courses are A-G approved for four-year college readiness.
Marysville Joint Unified School District’s CTE courses are created in collaboration with leading business and industry partners and our local community college – promoting creativity, innovation, leadership, community service, and life-long learning. We are so grateful for the support we receive from them.
For more information about our CTE offerings, contact our College and Career Director Jami Larson at jlarson@mjusd.k12.ca.us.