Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by installing energy efficient systems at school campuses across our community and reducing overall energy-related expenses?
One major project underway is the installation of solar panels at our school sites. The project, which is being constructed by Sitelogiq and IES, started in 2020 as an innovative way to accumulate savings through energy upgrades that would allow the district to put $1.5 million back into its general fund each year. In addition to this project, the district has also been upgrading infrastructure to reduce energy consumption, such as replacing existing light fixtures with LED lights and installing new HVAC and air filtration systems.
According to our energy program monitor, which tracks the district’s energy usage and savings, MJUSD used 16.5% less energy through June 2022 compared to the baseline school year of 2018-2019, which is the most recent school year prior to COVID-19 when students were in school full time. Our district also recently applied for and secured an energy efficiency grant under Assembly Bill 841, which will allow MJUSD to provide more energy upgrades at no cost to the district.
The solar panel project was designed in three phases. As of July 2022, the first phase is complete, which means solar panels have been fully installed and are generating electricity at five campuses: Browns Valley, Cordua, Johnson Park, and Linda elementary schools as well as at McKenney Intermediate School.
The second phase is currently underway at Lindhurst and South Lindhurst high schools, Olivehurst Elementary School and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School, where recently installed solar panels are expected to be generating electricity by the end of next month. Construction and installation is underway at Marysville High School (MHS) and Edgewater Elementary School and should be wrapping up by the beginning of the upcoming school year.
The third phase of installations is slated to begin in the fall at MHS War Memorial Stadium and at Dobbins Elementary School. Solar panels will also be installed at Arboga and Covillaud elementary schools after renovations and upgrades at those campuses are complete.
When you visit your child’s school, you will see these solar structures also serve a dual purpose: they provide cool, shaded areas in the parking lot or the fields and some sites have even used these areas as an outdoor performance or sitting area. During the many hot and sunny months, the benefits of these shade structures can be enjoyed by many!
We are so excited about the projects underway at MJUSD and we will continue to update our district website so the community can check out all of the critical upgrades and renovations that are happening across the district.