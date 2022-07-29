Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) leaders have a big vision of seeing our historic Marysville Community Auditorium revitalized and filled once again with performances featuring artists, musicians, dancers, and more!
Earlier this week, I brought together key leaders from our city, county, and state offices, as well as members of our local arts community, to discuss creative opportunities to fund renovating and seismically retrofitting the 1920s-era brick building that houses a 1,000-seat theater – the largest auditorium in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties.
In attendance was California Sen. Jim Nielsen, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read, Appeal-Democrat Editor Robert Summa, as well as a representative from Assemblymember James Gallaghar’s office and many other important folks who are invested in making Marysville and the surrounding communities better for our children and grandchildren.
Before the meeting, we took a tour of the beautiful theater and were treated to a special performance from some former MJUSD graduates who learned to perform onstage in this very space. It was inspiring to feel the room filled with energy and possibilities.
The iconic detailed brick facade features an arched column entrance that leads to a 1,000-seat theater that is nearly a century old. Over the years, countless actors, artists, musicians, and dancers graced the stage and filled the grand space with memorable performances, including notable acts such as the Beach Boys and famous ballet companies.
The auditorium was renovated over 40 years ago, in 1978, which included the addition of catwalks and platforms, but the building does not meet today’s safety standards. The building was closed in 2017 due to a need for seismic retrofitting and a number of other renovations and repairs to update and reinforce this cultural gem.
There are certain rules set forth by the state that determine which buildings can be used for educational programs, and seismic stability is one of the key design components that are required. The current estimated cost to update this beautiful building is approximately $30 million.
During our conversation about the project, we realized that we need our whole Yuba-Sutter community to join us in our efforts to preserve this unique piece of history and provide a creative space in Marysville that will benefit our communities for generations to come.
If you are interested in helping get this project off the ground, please email Courtney Tompkins at ctompkins@mjusd.k12.ca.us.