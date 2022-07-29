Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) leaders have a big vision of seeing our historic Marysville Community Auditorium revitalized and filled once again with performances featuring artists, musicians, dancers, and more! 

Earlier this week, I brought together key leaders from our city, county, and state offices, as well as members of our local arts community, to discuss creative opportunities to fund renovating and seismically retrofitting the 1920s-era brick building that houses a 1,000-seat theater – the largest auditorium in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties. 

