Did you know that the Marysville Joint Unified School District offers hands-on training and education in 23 Career Technical Education pathways across 8 industry sectors?
Through our comprehensive CTE program, high school students can learn the basics in the fields of automotive technology, construction, child care, culinary arts, agriculture, arts and entertainment, business management, sports medicine, nursing and dental assisting. Many of these courses are offered over two years or during a two-period block, and students typically enroll in courses during their junior and senior years.
Multiple courses are offered at Lindhurst High School (LHS) and Marysville High School (MHS) and, although some pathways are offered at both sites, each school specializes in different pathways.
For example, LHS offers a state-of-the art Culinary Arts program where students learn and develop various cooking techniques, knife skills, safety and sanitation, menu planning, inventory management, nutrition, and much more. MHS, on the other hand, offers an expansive Agriculture and Natural Resources program that features six pathways including plant and soil science, animal science, and agricultural mechanics and welding. All courses offered are hands-on and immersive.
Our middle schools are also working to provide pre-CTE courses that feed into the high school courses; this will be an important area of collaboration in the 2022-2023 school year.
CTE programs have gained traction in recent years with expanded support at the state and federal levels due to the unique way these classes prepare students for higher education, employment, and advancement in their respective fields. In a nutshell, CTE courses:
– Help school districts prepare youth for gainful employment in relevant occupations that are essential to their local and state economies.
– Offer articulation agreements and dual enrollment options for schools to partner with local colleges so students have an early awareness that college is a possibility.
– Bring specialized instructors into classrooms, and offer industry-specific courses so students get an intimate understanding of what it is like to work in that industry sector.
– Provide project-based learning opportunities for students.
In addition, many of our CTE courses are A-G approved for four-year college readiness. Marysville Joint Unified School District’s CTE courses are created in collaboration with leading business and industry partners and local community colleges – promoting creativity, innovation, leadership, community service and life-long learning.
For more information about our CTE offerings, contact Jami Larson at jlarson@mjusd.k12.ca.us.