Did you know that the MJUSD Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) team established last year, have taken the first of many actions to enhance student impact on the community?
Senior students, class of 2023, developed and brought to the School Board an action to recognize students who have participated in community service with a seal on the high school diploma, a letter from the Superintendent, and a teal cord at the graduation ceremony.
Community Service as part of a high school experience is not a new idea. College applications and many job applications ask about experiences related to community service. This builds character and civic minded future leaders. MJUSD did not have a formal process to recognize this until our student leaders developed a concrete plan and presented that to the School Board. With this action, they are saying that giving back to the community is important and encouraging others to do so. A committee is hard at work in developing the criteria and the process to ensure that students will readily access community service opportunities and participate to improve their community.
With organizations like SAYLove and Blue Zones requiring community support to host several projects, there are many opportunities for MJUSD students to get involved in community improvement efforts. There are other organizations that could absolutely benefit from this commitment by reaching out to us and providing this opportunity. These organizations will have to complete required paperwork before being added to the list and parents will have to sign the approval for students to participate. Either way, we will now be seeing many more of our future leaders actively engaged in efforts to make our community better.
The MJUSD College & Career department has established a process whereby students can sign up and participate in these activities throughout the year. A committee is hard at work establishing the number of hours required and the process to validate the hours. For more information, please contact brolufs@mjusf.k12.ca.us.