Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District has started sharing updates with the community every Friday morning on the local 93Q community radio station? Over the past few weeks, we have highlighted the district’s work around expanding college and career opportunities and the importance of investing in wellness. We also heard from Lindhurst High School students and the principal about some of the exciting things happening on their campus.
Guests thus far have included Ric Teagarden, retired Yuba County Superintendent and current Yuba College Trustee, Lindhurst High School Principal Chris Schmidt and LHS student leaders, and just yesterday, Jennifer Vasquez, Director of Yuba County Health and Human Services, and Rob Gregor, MJUSD Director of Wellness, joined me to talk about local partnerships that were created to support student wellness in our schools. Within the next several months, you will get a chance to hear from more staff and students and learn about the phenomenal programs we offer. Thank you Gary Fischetti for your interest in public education and MJUSD schools! This would not have been possible without your support. You can watch the interviews live on Facebook by visiting the 93Q Facebook page.