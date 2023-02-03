Did you know that hundreds of schools across the state of California took part in the Great Kindness Challenge during the week of January 23rd?
Our schools were among those that participated and it was wonderful to see students and staff express kindness in so many thoughtful and creative ways. From kindness-themed dress up days to compliment battles and sweet sidewalk-chalk messages, hundreds of acts of kindness happened right here on our campuses!
To take the statewide challenge a step further and encourage students to share a bit about their kindness projects with the community, our College and Career Department created a district-wide competition to recognize their efforts. Examples of projects submitted include a classroom kindness tree, kindness journals and wreaths, letters and flowers for loved ones, and a video of students sharing what kindness means to them.
A huge thank you to our Community Kindness Committee members who have donated their time and resources toward this competition. The Committee will select nine projects and the classes or clubs that submitted them will each be awarded $150 to use how they choose.
Kindness Challenge Week was a great opportunity to spread joy throughout our schools and community. It also served as a good reminder that acts of kindness don’t have to be grand gestures – kindness can be expressed through a simple smile, a hug or a high-five. I would like to challenge each of us to find little ways every day to be kind to one another. We all deserve it.