Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District has some award-winning programs?
One of these is the Music Program at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School, which has gained tremendous recognition within and outside the Yuba County community.
Earlier this year, the district reimagined existing space to design a new music center at this school in order to create a formal location for this very successful program. This program offers opportunities for students across the tri-county region who are interested in learning how to play an instrument or sing while becoming part of a family of learners who grow their talents under the expert direction of Music Director Becky Stewart.
A few weeks ago, these students were featured on the “Good Day Sacramento” morning show on CBS where they played a song for viewers. They were also given an opportunity to promote a fundraiser that was set up to help pay for students to visit and perform at Disneyland in the spring. They skyrocketed past their original goal of $7,000 and raised over $17,000. Wow!
Music education is very important to us, which is why every school in our district offers music opportunities to students and creates ways for them to showcase their talents through shows, parades, and concerts. That brings me to my next point — this week we started the Winter Concert Series which features student performances throughout the month of December. You will find the full calendar of performances on our district website at www.mjusd.com/calendar/index.html.
As we head into the holiday season, I would like to invite you to join us for these free concerts to soak up a bit of holiday cheer and support our students and our schools.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
