Did you know that both Marysville and Lindhurst High School FFA students participated in the Yuba-Sutter county fair on June 22-25, 2023?
For more than 160 years the Yuba-Sutter Fair has been showcasing the talents and achievements of our local youth in the Yuba-Sutter area. The Junior Livestock Competitive Exhibits Program allows students the opportunity to showcase livestock projects.
Almost 70 students participated in the fair; nine students from Lindhurst and 57 students from Marysville High showed and sold projects in Ag Mechanics, rabbits, turkeys, market lamb, market goats, market pigs, and market steers.
Laney Halstead, Hailey Hicks and Jace Roper from Marysville High School received $1,000 Heritage Foundation Scholarships.
This year the following students were recognized at the Fair:
– Goats: Alyssa Aldrete, 5th in Market and 3rd in showmanship.
– Lambs: Elizabeth Silva, 8th in showmanship.
– Pigs: Erika Rivera Vargas, 5th in Market; Kaylie Killingsworth placed 7th in showmanship with her pig.
– Steers: Ella Peterson placed 2nd in Market and 4th in showmanship.
– Turkey: Yalonie Armstrong placed 2nd in Market.
– Ag vocational projects: Hunter Braden sold his picnic table in auction; Samuel Kloncs sold his side table in auction.
– Rabbits: Katie Davalos, Champion FFA & Reserve Supreme Pen of Rabbits and Reserve Champion Novice Showman; Richie Mendoza-Reserve, Champion FFA Pen of Rabbits, shown by Autumn Wilson, Champion Advanced Rabbit and 3rd in Small Animal Round Robin.
– Turkeys: Gabe Rounsaville, Champion FFA Turkey & Champion Market Hen; Kevin Madrigal, Reserve FFA Turkey & Reserve Market Hen; Caleb Gray, Champion Market Tom; Jacob Neves, Reserve Champion Novice & Reserve Champion Advanced Turkey Showman.
– Sheep: Mary Campos, Reserve Novice Sheep Showman; Serafin Alverez, Reserve Champion Bred and Fed.
– Swine: Danika Fuentes, 4th Place Advanced Pig Showman.
– Beef: FFA Reserve Champion Slick Shorn; Jarrett Lassaga, 3rd in Advanced Showmanship; Taelynn DeMott, 3rd overall Slick Shorn; Nevaeh Ramirez, 3rd in Novice FFA Beef Showmanship.
We congratulate all our students for their hard work and commitment to this program and thank our teachers and parents for their support in making this program such an outstanding experience for students. If you would like more information on the Agriculture Pathways program offered at both Lindhurst and Marysville High School, please contact Ms. Jami Larson, Director, College and Careers at jlarson@mjusd.k12.ca.us.