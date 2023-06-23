Did you know that choosing the right career path as a teenager in high school can be daunting yet necessary for a successful transition after high school? What type of work environment will I enjoy? How do I even get started in my desired field? How many different roles are available within the field that interest me? Getting some of these questions answered lies in the experiences students earn through internship programs.

MJUSD Internship Program has been established. Students can now investigate and discover answers to these questions by working and "interning" with local businesses during summer and throughout the year. These experiences provide hands-on and a real-life look into the career field of their choice.

