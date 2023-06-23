Did you know that choosing the right career path as a teenager in high school can be daunting yet necessary for a successful transition after high school? What type of work environment will I enjoy? How do I even get started in my desired field? How many different roles are available within the field that interest me? Getting some of these questions answered lies in the experiences students earn through internship programs.
MJUSD Internship Program has been established. Students can now investigate and discover answers to these questions by working and "interning" with local businesses during summer and throughout the year. These experiences provide hands-on and a real-life look into the career field of their choice.
Starting this summer, MJUSD students are interning at two local Marysville businesses, 93Q Community Radio and The Law Office of Brian J. Davis, acting Yuba County Public Defender.
At 93Q Radio, two interns have been selected from Lindhurst High School Broadcast Pathway. Both students are getting experience with in-person community events and interview skills in the newly developed podcast studio. They are also honing their production skills through writing and producing their own mock radio segment. In between these projects, the interns get the chance to watch how the morning radio show is produced both in front of the mic and behind the dials. “This internship has been really fun. I feel like I’m already very familiar with the equipment and processes because of my Multimedia Production classes, but this is just a more professional setting. I’m happy to have come in with some familiarity.” - Lindhurst High School Senior.
The internship hosted by the Law Office of Brian Davis is allowing a special look into court proceedings from the view of the Public Defender. This intern is getting the chance to watch arraignments in person and familiarize themselves with laws and legal terminology daily. “I was surprised that I am already familiar with many laws by their code. I didn’t realize I already knew so many.” - Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts Junior. Through this internship, this student also gets to see how a business office runs, including clerical duties and communicating with a wide array of community members.
Along with this hands-on experience, MJUSD interns are enrolled in a 4-week online class where they are exploring their career interests utilizing California CareerZone. This online tool is helping them set up a realistic budget, see the job growth within industries, and use tools to find what type of career really matches their personalities and future goals.
This is just the beginning of the MJUSD internship program. We are looking forward to offering many more internship opportunities with our local workforce. If your business is interested in joining MJUSD in this partnership and help prepare the future workforce, please contact Becca Rolufs, Work-Based Learning Specialist at brolufs@mjusd.k12.ca.us or 530-749-6917.