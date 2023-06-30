During the summer school session that just ended, MJUSD provided many exciting opportunities and over 1,100 TK-11th grade students attended. TK-6th graders were served at Edgewater Elementary and Cedar Lane Elementary while middle and high school students were served at LHS and MHS. Transportation was made available to every family that requested for it.
In TK-6 classes, a lot of focus was on strengthening reading and math skills and coding was also introduced. English Learner students also participated to further develop their English language speaking skills. 30 students attended the Gifted and Talented Education camp offered for the first time this year and focused on Project-Based Learning projects. Middle school students were also focused on reading and math skills while Lindhurst and Marysville High school students were given the opportunity to attend summer school for credit recovery. MHS students completed 116 courses and 47 MHS students made progress with their course remediation and are on the path to graduation.