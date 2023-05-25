For at least half a century, at least once every decade in the English-speaking democracies of the West there’s been a moral panic of some sort, usually related to progressive social change. In the 1980s, it was the now almost forgotten “Satanic Panic,” which spread like a sociological wildfire in Canada and the United States, despite only extremely dubious anecdotal evidence to support it.

Without the internet or social media to stoke it, the escalating panic relied on traditional news sources, especially magazine format shows like “20/20” or “60 Minutes,” who drew ratings alleging that (fictional) “Satanists” were going into the daycare business to engage in the ritualized abuse of children. People later exonerated by the legal system were tried in the court of public opinion and had their lives turned upside down, often on the basis of visibly coached testimony from supposed victims.

