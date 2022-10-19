On April 14, North Yuba Water District (NYWD) declared, via a letter to customers, that an irrigation delivery was not possible this year.
“In order to have an irrigation season we must have water available to divert both from the Forbestown Ditch and from Mother Nature through Dry Creek for a combined total of 12 CFS (cubic feet per second). Due to the drought, we do not have this,” NYWD General Manager Jeff Maupin said in a statement as to why the 2022 irrigation season was canceled.
Now that we have access to NYWD’s own water measurement data via a public records request, we can see that what NYWD stated may have been very far from the truth.
On April 14, data suggests that enough water was available in Dry Creek (7.8 cfs) to combine with available Forbestown Ditch water (around 7 cfs) and divert more than enough water to open the irrigation season.
The data also suggests that the aforementioned threshold of 12 cfs, which is only needed for a couple of weeks to wet the ditches, was easily available all through May 12. Mother Nature was indeed generous with the late April rains and runoff.
Under previous management, a continuous delivery was achieved with 7 cfs diverted through the Forbestown Ditch all through the summer months. This would also have been possible for Oregon House and Dobbins this summer, as the Forbestown Ditch was only used at half capacity this year and data from South Feather shows that 7 cfs would have been available to divert for NYWD irrigation at any time, should NYWD have chosen to use it.
Now that we have seen the numbers on paper, it sure looks like the lack of water delivery, while harming people’s livelihoods, was not due to a lack of water.
Local farmer Steven Dambeck said, ”It is unacceptable – but by now unsurprising – that NYWD lied about water availability and again denied its delivery to local farmers and ranchers. Money was spent unnecessarily on feed for livestock and crops went unplanted. I hope there is a way to make NYWD accountable for these expenditures and to give restitution to the farming community.”
And to the question “Why?”
That is and remains a mystery, since NYWD is so non-transparent at this point. We may never know.
But it is plausible that this denial of service is a strategic decision that NYWD may have made behind closed doors before the season even began. It was not a decision made upon observations in the field – that changed dramatically when April delivered such productive rains.
For one, NYWD appeared to use its failure of yearly deliveries as a powerful argument for the state to grant them an environmental rules exemption for their plastic pipe project and it was indeed granted.
Did it look better on the application to appear to simply not be able to deliver water this year? Likely.
Another possibility, NYWD was planning to sell water out of the county to Delta Water districts since early this spring. Did it look better on paper that there would not be any upstream water users so the water could be declared “surplus” and the sale would be easier?
We don’t know, but what we do know is that livelihoods were harmed, fire safety compromised and trust in government was eroded.
Marieke Furnee of Oregon House is running for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Furnee is facing off against Gary Hawthorne.