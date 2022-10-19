On April 14, North Yuba Water District (NYWD) declared, via a letter to customers, that an irrigation delivery was not possible this year.

“In order to have an irrigation season we must have water available to divert both from the Forbestown Ditch and from Mother Nature through Dry Creek for a combined total of 12 CFS (cubic feet per second). Due to the drought, we do not have this,” NYWD General Manager Jeff Maupin said in a statement as to why the 2022 irrigation season was canceled.

