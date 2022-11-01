Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District has an Honor Band filled with students who excel in their musical abilities?
This year, 28 middle school and 35 high school students participated in the MJUSD Honor Band; each selected by their music directors based on behavior, musicianship, and academics.
Our Honor Band performed on Oct. 15 in the Lindhurst High School gym, and the students were phenomenal. Earlier this week, we had the privilege of recognizing these talented students and their dedicated music teachers at our MJUSD Board of Trustees meeting.
High school students can audition to participate in multiple honor groups at the regional and state levels such as California Music Educators Association North Section Honor Band, California Band and Choir Directors Association (NorCal) Honor Band, California Music Educators Association Capital Section and the California All State Honor Bands.
Middle school students can also audition to participate in honor groups at the state level such as regional and state CMEA (California Music Educators Association) and CBDA (California Band Directors Association) sponsored Honor Bands.
In addition to the Honor Band, our district also has an Honor Orchestra, Honor Choir, and other honor ensembles that students can participate in. We are proud of the various music programs in our district and will continue to grow and support these programs.