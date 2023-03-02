According to the surgeon general, between 2007 and 2018 suicide rates among the youth, ages 10 to 24 in the U.S. increased by 57%. The statistics on youth suicides dates back even before the world was shut down from the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The surgeon general had also declared suicide a national mental health crisis among the youth long before COVID put a stranglehold on all of us. Between 2006 and 2013, approximately one in eight emergency room visits related to depression, anxiety and similar conditions jumped over 15%. 

