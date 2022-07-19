Farming has been a large part of Northern California’s landscape for nearly two centuries, and even today, it is a cornerstone of our rural economy. 

Farmers purchase their fertilizer and crop protectants from their local supply warehouses and co-ops. Engineers and manufacturers build, sell, and repair the farming equipment that keeps the operations running. Truckers move seed and fertilizer to the field and the harvest to the local processing plant, and then on to the grocery store shelf for families to choose and purchase.

