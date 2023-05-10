In white-dominated counties like many in Northern California, we just assume that we are not racist and therefore, assume our communities don’t have a racism problem.
For a lot of us, we have no clue that over the past 400 years, our white culture has programmed racism into our psychological makeup. We need to open our minds to the reality and truth about our racist history and its continual presence in every corner of our country.
In 1619, the first 20 Africans were brought to the Virginia colony by slave traders and were sold as slaves. This brutality toward Blacks has continued for 400 years, in different forms of dehumanizing violent trauma. This trauma varied from slavery, beatings, rape, selling a slave’s child, living in fear every day and having no rights.
When slavery was abolished, whites reasserted their superiority by continuing to inflict dehumanizing trauma on Black bodies through lynchings, rape, violence, segregation, and political and legal inequalities. This barbaric culture of violence that exists here in America toward Blacks maintains our illusion of white superiority and privilege.
For Black people, this trauma is now understood to be transgenerational trauma. A 2015 study on Jewish children of Holocaust survivors showed altered stress hormones, suggesting that trauma can be passed down through generations. Our bodies adapt to survive, and this adaptation can change the entire expression of our DNA (Biological Psychiatry; 2016). Another scientific study found that trauma can be passed down for up to 14 generations (sciencealert.com). Black people absolutely remember that experiencing racism is an attack on their humanity and a threat to their lives.
Every time police beat and/or kill a Black person it can trigger in other Black citizens this deep-rooted historical trauma that they don’t even know they are carrying. This new trauma is being added to their inherited trauma, which may explain why Black males stopped by police are very fearful of being killed by the police for doing nothing wrong. They can have a panic reflex from this inherited historical trauma causing them to go into a fight or flight survival response (health.harvard.edu; 2020).
If we don’t address this deep-seated cultural and social racism, we will continue projecting our lies and hate onto one another. Black and white people won’t ever heal from this trauma caused by white supremacy if we continue to lack the personal and political will to make positive humanizing changes.
It’s up to all of us to do our part to heal our racist society. It’s now or never.
Tom Laurent uses writing to share truth, support people and groups that our society continues to discriminate and marginalize and fights for gender equality. Share human kindness equally with all. He is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”