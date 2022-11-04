The Marysville Joint Unified School District’s Literacy Initiative is the district's commitment to support the success of every student in reading at grade level. Aligned with the state’s focus on literacy, our TK-3 Literacy Initiative focuses on teaching every third grade student to read at grade level by the year 2026.
Across California and the United States, a large percentage of students are still not reading at grade level when they graduate from high school. We see similar trends within our district. Reading is a right for all students and is an essential skill needed for success in today’s society. MJUSD’s Literacy Initiative includes various levels of teacher training, parental workshops to support reading at home, family literacy nights, differentiated intervention, and after-school and summer school reading camps. Each of these focus areas is managed by trained staff who are committed to providing the best opportunities for success.