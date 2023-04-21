“Invest in our planet” is this year’s Earth Day theme for the second year in a row. And for a good reason. Strategic investments are essential to turn plans into action.

At Yuba Water Agency, investing in the Yuba River watershed – our forests, rivers, fisheries and communities – is at the heart of so much of what we do. Equally important is building and maintaining partnerships to make the most of these investments.

