My childhood friend’s brother, Jason White, along with fellow students Judy Davis, Beamon Hill, and teacher Robert Brens were killed in the 1992 Lindhurst High School shooting, in my hometown known as the Yuba-Sutter region of Northern California on Friday, May 1, 1992. The 20-year-old killer held an estimated 80 students hostage in a standoff for eight hours. This was one of the first school mass shootings at a time when they were extremely rare.

I genuinely feel guilty that on this 30th year since May 1, 1992, I forgot. On one hand, I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I couldn’t possibly. Yet on the 30-year date since May 1, 1992, I did forget. Do we call this an anniversary or milestone? I feel stupid trying to clumsily find the right words to write about this. I forgot and didn’t remember until the Robb Elementary School shooting of May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

