Last Friday, Senate Republicans voted against the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. This bill would have expanded the VA healthcare available to veterans with possible toxic exposures. It would have helped Vietnam veterans suffering from exposure to Agent Orange, and Iraq and Afghanistan veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits.

I am a veteran of the war in Iraq, and I want to explain what a “burn pit” is. During the 2007-2008 “Iraq Surge,” my light infantry company of 140 men occupied a small outpost in Northern Iraq called Forward Operating Base Doria. Our FOB was about twice the size of a football field and was surrounded by earthen walls, barbed wire, and six security towers. Every day we generated waste: trash, food scraps, and feces. 

