Last Friday, Senate Republicans voted against the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. This bill would have expanded the VA healthcare available to veterans with possible toxic exposures. It would have helped Vietnam veterans suffering from exposure to Agent Orange, and Iraq and Afghanistan veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits.
I am a veteran of the war in Iraq, and I want to explain what a “burn pit” is. During the 2007-2008 “Iraq Surge,” my light infantry company of 140 men occupied a small outpost in Northern Iraq called Forward Operating Base Doria. Our FOB was about twice the size of a football field and was surrounded by earthen walls, barbed wire, and six security towers. Every day we generated waste: trash, food scraps, and feces.
Every night, a rotating four-man fire team would burn that waste. The FOB’s four-stall outhouse had cut-down oil barrels under each seat, and every night the fire team slid out the feces barrels, dumped in the rest of our waste, added diesel fuel, and burned the barrels down to nothing. It usually took 45 minutes and two to three jerrycans (about 15 gallons) of diesel to burn everything. We were covered in soot when we finished. Our eyes and throats still burned when we woke the next morning. I’m sure that hundreds of thousands of my fellow veterans have similar stories to tell – and thousands of us are going to be unlucky enough to develop serious health conditions as we age.
The VA healthcare system has always resisted treating veterans with hard-to-pin-down conditions that show up years after service. It’s easy to understand that a service-related physical injury can have long-term effects, but it took decades for veterans suffering from Gulf War Syndrome or from the effects of exposure to Agent Orange to secure recognition that the lung diseases or rare cancers affecting them as they aged could be service-related.
The PACT Act would have directed the VA to “presume” that these conditions were tied to military service if the suffering veteran had deployed to a theater of operation in which specific toxins were present. The promised $28 billion a year in additional benefits for veterans would have been the largest single expansion of care in VA history. (For context, that’s about 1% of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid package that Congress passed in 2020.)
Republican politicians love to talk about supporting veterans, but talk is cheap. In the name of “fiscal discipline,” Senate Republicans voted to deny medical care to suffering veterans. Citing the same fake concerns, Congressman Doug LaMalfa voted against the PACT Act in the House. This is a man who has collected millions of dollars in subsidies for his rice farm but who claims that paying veterans’ healthcare bills would be “fiscally irresponsible.”
Doug LaMalfa is a hypocrite. It’s time to support our veterans and vote him out.
Max Steiner is running for U.S. Congress in California’s First District against Rep. Doug LaMalfa. He is a self-described centrist Democrat. A member of the Army Reserves, Steiner previously served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division and spent two years in Iraq in Baghdad and Kirkuk. Steiner has extensive knowledge of international relations and issues. He joined the Foreign Service in 2012 as an economic generalist and served as a Foreign Service Officer in Honduras, Mexico, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Washington, D.C. In 2019, he took a leave of absence from the Foreign Service to pursue a PhD in Policy Analysis at RAND, focusing on the intersection of diplomacy and development in the Western Pacific and Eastern Europe.