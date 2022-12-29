Year in and year out we, as Americans, watch again as immigrants by the thousands stack up at our southern border seeking entrance legally or illegally. We can't help wondering why this is occurring and why haven't some solutions been created both here and there to dramatically reduce this incredible flow of mankind. 

Certainly, efforts have been made such as millions of dollars in foreign aid to the three countries making up the so-called Northern Triangle: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. In 2021, Guatemala alone received $505 million in U.S. aid and Congress has allocated $4 billion in aid for the next four years just for the Northern Triangle. One would think money like that, and hundreds of millions before that, could solve any problem – apparently, not even close. 

