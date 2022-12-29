Year in and year out we, as Americans, watch again as immigrants by the thousands stack up at our southern border seeking entrance legally or illegally. We can't help wondering why this is occurring and why haven't some solutions been created both here and there to dramatically reduce this incredible flow of mankind.
Certainly, efforts have been made such as millions of dollars in foreign aid to the three countries making up the so-called Northern Triangle: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. In 2021, Guatemala alone received $505 million in U.S. aid and Congress has allocated $4 billion in aid for the next four years just for the Northern Triangle. One would think money like that, and hundreds of millions before that, could solve any problem – apparently, not even close.
This conundrum forced me to contact a relevant Congress person and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was about to travel to Guatemala in May of 2021. The point was to present a more meaningful and direct approach to reduce a key factor causing people to leave their countries. This is the contact letter to both of them.
I have been completing field-testing in Guatemala with an organic chemical for treating/controlling a coffee plant disease commonly called La Roya. This disease has been ruining coffee crop production and killing coffee plants for about 30 years. This disease extends throughout all coffee growing countries in both Central America, South America and into southern Mexico. Coffee production is by far Central America's main source of income and employment. It is the life-blood of the gross national product of every nation.
Let's look at one country: Guatemala. Coffee is produced in 20 of the 22 districts/departments/states of the country. Production covers about 750,000 acres and, in a good year, can produce 3.7 million 60-pound exportable bags of coffee. This represents about 40% of Guatemala's export revenue. All these figures make Guatemala the 9th of the 14 biggest coffee producing countries.
All this sounds wonderful until one drills down farther. Guatemala estimates there are about 125,000 coffee growers but there may be many more as small growers try to skirt taxes and administrative costs to make coffee growing a profitable enterprise, or at least not lose money.
If we drill deeper, we find some very frightening and unfortunate statistics as presented by the newsletter Perfect Daily Grind: Examining Coffee Production Costs in Latin America, June 30, 2018. Of the 125,000+ coffee growers in Guatemala, a high percentage are subsistence farmers who also grow coffee as an additional/necessary source of yearly income. In studying four Central American countries and two in South America, the amount of land/la finca has to be 3 hectares or 8.5 acres for a family to survive.
Anything less than 8.5 acres has to be made up via other sources of income. Why is this so?
The labor, processing costs, the costs of fertilizers and sprays for La Roya and the world price for coffee eat into the profit margin of each grower.
For example, in Guatemala in 2018 on a 8.5 acre finca, the cost to produce one pound of dried coffee beans was $1.40. The world market price in 2018 varied from $1.21 to $1.28 per pound. This price differential held true for all but one of the six countries studied and that was Nicaragua with a 11% profit margin. Obviously, economies-of-scale is a key factor when a grower has over 8.5 acres. Those growers with less than 8.5 acres, of course, do what they can to save on growing, harvesting and labor costs. Beyond that, they are at the mercy of the marketplace.
Today, the price of coffee on the world market is $1.27 per pound. The profit point must be around 15 +/- acres for the sustenance of a family with a respectable living standard. Every grower below 15 acres (and that might be half of the 125,000 growers) must live in fear of losing what they do own and are the ones willing to leave Guatemala for the United States, or pay a horrific price to send their children. This situation creates a monetary/financial ripple effect through the entire community and nation when the income per family drops as it has been in all of Central America.
Here's my point: I have been in Guatemala for the past five years field testing my chemical against La Roya at different altitudes to establish its efficacy as a significant organic pesticide for coffee diseases. The results are in and they are excellent. Presently, there are about eight chemicals used for treating La Roya, but only two are organic – my chemical and one used primarily in Costa Rica.
Since the cost of fertilizers and chemical sprays in producing a pound of coffee becomes a much higher percentage of production than those with much larger properties/fincas, eliminating the expenses for both the sprays and fertilizers would greatly augment the smaller growers' profitability.
My company in California can produce thousands of gallons of chemicals that could be shipped to Guatemala and other Central American countries. Through the U.S Guatemalan Embassy and/or the Guatemalan Ministry of Agriculture, or other agencies, vouchers for, let's say, no more than 2 gallons per growing season of the chemical (enough to spray 8 acre finca for La Roya and fertilize the coffee plants at the same time) will be given to a grower who requests a voucher.
So what's the purpose of this strategy?
If part of President Joe Biden's plan is to limit the number of Central Americans from coming to America, stabilization economically and socially of those most likely to leave must occur: families need to be financially secure. The only targetable area of the subsistent coffee growers is their cost/or non-use of chemical sprays and fertilizers. The minimum wage for labor, the costs of processing their coffee beans, registration, licensing, transportation and world price for coffee is not part of the reduced-cost-of-production equation. Once growers reduce or stop use of fertilizer and chemicals to save costs, the coffee plants and the amount of harvestable coffee beans will drop dramatically year after year. Allow this scenario to play out over a number of seasons, as it already has, the migrant issue at our border will again be present for years to come.
The plan I present is not a silver bullet, but collectively combined with other plans it may have some long-term significance. If you find the enclosed information relevant to the problem and need additional explanations, or some type of implementation, please contact me.
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school’s social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.