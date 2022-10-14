We are very proud and honored to partner with the Yuba Water Agency in several different projects across Marysville Joint Unified School District. We thank them for their ongoing generosity and support.

The agency recently awarded more than $403,000 in water education grants to the South Yuba River Citizens League to continue its salmon expeditions program for 4th graders, in partnership with the Marysville Joint Unified School District. 

