We are very proud and honored to partner with the Yuba Water Agency in several different projects across Marysville Joint Unified School District. We thank them for their ongoing generosity and support.
The agency recently awarded more than $403,000 in water education grants to the South Yuba River Citizens League to continue its salmon expeditions program for 4th graders, in partnership with the Marysville Joint Unified School District.
For the field trip, naturalists take the students on a day-long rafting adventure on the Yuba River. The excursion launches at Parks Bar, just off the Highway 20 bridge, and floats downriver for about 4.5 miles to Sycamore Ranch Park. The group stops many times throughout the day to teach students about various topics, including restoration efforts, salmon life cycles, how to identify a spawning ground, how hydraulic mining has impacted the river over the years, and the importance of preservation along the Yuba River.
In addition to all of the learning that takes place, these field trips serve as an opportunity to have a great time on the river and to inspire children to come back and be future stewards. I had the opportunity to go on this trip last year with the 4th grade students at Loma Rica. That was a very fun experience!
Yuba Water Agency offers a few different educational programs for local students and has plans to develop more in the future. One of the biggest projects in the works is a Watershed Experience Center, where students and community members will be able to go to learn about the Yuba River in an interactive experience. That project is still in the planning process.
For any further questions about Yuba Water’s educational programs, please reach out to the Yuba Water Agency’s Communications Manager DeDe Cordell at dcordell@yubawater.org.